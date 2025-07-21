Battle of the Crypto Sector Covered Call ETFs

With Bitcoin recently setting record highs, interest in crypto-related stocks is also at an all-time high. Our ETF Income Edge service researches and recommends high-yield ETFs that pay exceedingly attractive yields. My subscribers have been asking about a newly launched crypto ETF. There are actually two high-yield ETFs whose portfolios focus on cryptocurrency stocks. Let’s take a look at both and do some comparisons.



The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) was launched on December 4, 2024, making it seven months old. The REX Shares website lists a current distribution yield of 41.85%.

Here are CEPI’s top holdings:

Name Identifier Weight Net Value Shares Held Cash & Other 7.39% $3,940,803.01 3940803 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 7903107 5.47% $2,915,537.04 18213 MICROSTRATEGY INC-CL A 594972408 5.32% $2,834,330.30 6217 COINBASE GLOBAL INC CLASS A 19260Q107 5.27% $2,810,893.80 7059 MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC 565788106 5.19% $2,764,698.48 142217 ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 770700102 5.15% $2,747,069.50 26606 NVIDIA CORP 67066G104 5.07% $2,701,305.31 15763 Riot Platforms Inc. 767292105 4.87% $2,594,108.61 206373 Cleanspark Inc. 18452B209 4.83% $2,577,164.25 205025 Tesla Inc. 88160R101 4.81% $2,562,423.22 7966 NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISL A COMMON STOCK USD.000006667 G6683N103 4.80% $2,557,721.05 184673 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR 874039100 4.77% $2,541,416.88 10698 MASTERCARD INC - A 57636Q104 4.60% $2,450,954.24 4412 VISA INC-CLASS A SHARES 92826C839 4.59% $2,448,600.20 6998 MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 595112103 4.49% $2,391,239.34 20538 INTERACTIVE BROKERS GRO-CL A 45841N107 4.33% $2,308,265.15 38827 PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 70450Y103 3.61% $1,926,408.00 26400 APPLIED DIGITAL CORP COMMON STOCK USD 0.001 38169207 3.43% $1,826,191.80 181530 FISERV INC 337738108 2.83% $1,511,109.49 9119 IREN Ltd Q4982L109 2.82% $1,505,035.26 86946 Block, Inc. 852234103 2.62% $1,396,131.75 20225 TERAWULF INC 88080T104 2.52% $1,341,401.25 255505 CORE SCIENTIFIC INC 21874A106 1.95% $1,039,281.12 74661 BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES GROUP A COMMON STOCK G11448100 1.14% $607,932.00 45032 CIPHER MINING INC COMMON STOCK USD1.0 17253J106 1.09% $582,978.33 92979 First American Treasury Obligations Fund 01/01/2040 31846V328 1.07% $568,166.67 568167 RAMBUS INC 750917106 1.07% $570,787.34 8546 RAMBUS I CLL OPT 08/25 67.500 -0.05% ($27,370.00) -85 PYPL US 08/15/25 C80 -0.06% ($33,792.00) -264 FI US 08/15/25 C175 -0.06% ($34,580.00) -91 MA US 08/15/25 C570 -0.08% ($42,240.00) -44 INTERACT CLL OPT 08/25 65 -0.08% ($40,740.00) -388 V US 08/15/25 C360 -0.08% ($44,160.00) -69 BITDEER CLL OPT 08/25 15 -0.10% ($50,850.00) -450 MICRON T CLL OPT 08/25 125 -0.10% ($51,660.00) -205 NVIDIA C CLL OPT 08/25 180 -0.10% ($54,950.00) -157 CIPHER M CLL OPT 08/25 7 -0.10% ($52,953.00) -929 TAIWAN S CLL OPT 08/25 250 -0.11% ($59,360.00) -106 CORE SCI CLL OPT 08/25 15 -0.12% ($65,648.00) -746 BLOCK I CLL OPT 08/25 70 -0.17% ($88,274.00) -202 TERAWULF CLL OPT 08/25 5.500 -0.25% ($135,415.00) -2555 NU HOLDI CLL OPT 08/25 14 -0.25% ($131,066.00) -1846 TSLA US 08/15/25 C330 -0.26% ($136,275.00) -79 IREN LIM CLL OPT 08/25 18 -0.26% ($137,302.00) -869 MICROSTR CLL OPT 08/25 470 -0.26% ($138,260.00) -62 APPLIED CLL OPT 08/25 11 -0.29% ($152,460.00) -1815 AMD US 08/15/25 C160 -0.35% ($185,458.00) -182 RIOT PLA CLL OPT 08/25 13 -0.37% ($198,048.00) -2063 CLEANSPA CLL OPT 08/25 13 -0.38% ($205,000.00) -2050 COINBASE CLL OPT 08/25 400 -0.40% ($213,150.00) -70 ROBINHOO CLL OPT 08/25 105 -0.40% ($212,268.00) -266 MARA HOL CLL OPT 08/25 20 -0.41% ($218,988.00) -1422

Year-to-date, CEPI posted a total return of 9.28%. The fund was down 22% at the bottom of the April bear market, so it has recovered nicely. From the April 8 bottom, CEPI has returned 39.1% to investors.

The YieldMax Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (LFGY) came to the market on January 13, 2025, so it is now six months old. The YieldMax website shows a current distribution yield of 62.15%.

Here are the top holdings for LFGY:

SecurityName CUSIP Shares MarketValue Weightings Bitdeer Technologies Group G11448100 413644 5687605 3.07% BTDR US 07/18/25 C13.5 BTDR 250718C00013500 -3883 -97075.02 -0.05% BTDR US 07/18/25 C15.5 BTDR 250718C00015500 3883 58245.02 0.03% BTDR US 07/25/25 C15 BTDR 250725C00015000 -184 -6440 0.00% Cleanspark Inc 18452B209 679790 8823674.2 4.77% CLSK US 07/25/25 C13.5 CLSK 250725C00013500 -6684 -260676 -0.14% CLEANSPA CLL OPT 07/25 16 CLSK 250725C00016000 6345 47587.5 0.03% Coinbase Global Inc 19260Q107 74202 30478471.5 16.46% COIN US 07/18/25 C400 COIN 250718C00400000 -679 -874212.5 -0.47% COIN US 07/18/25 C435 COIN 250718C00435000 679 40740 0.02% COIN US 07/25/25 C425 COIN 250725C00425000 -50 -42375 -0.02% COIN US 07/25/25 C470 COIN 250725C00470000 50 9850 0.01% Core Scientific Inc 21874A106 697781 9399110.07 5.08% CORZ US 07/18/25 C14.5 CORZ 250718C00014500 -311 -777.5 0.00% CORE SCI CLL OPT 07/25 14.500 CORZ 250725C00014500 -6550 -163750 -0.09% CORE SCI CLL OPT 07/25 16 CORZ 250725C00016000 6550 52400 0.03% Circle Internet Group Inc 172573107 28601 6723523.08 3.63% CRCL US 07/18/25 C222.5 CRCL 250718C00222500 -274 -382230 -0.21% CRCL US 07/25/25 C252.5 CRCL 250725C00252500 -7 -6440 0.00% CRCL US 07/25/25 C290 CRCL 250725C00290000 7 2695 0.00% First American Government Obligations Fund 12/01/2031 31846V336 730989.13 730989.13 0.39% Galaxy Digital Inc 36317J209 126436 3292393.44 1.78% GLXY US 07/25/25 C25.5 GLXY 250725C00025500 -1243 -223740 -0.12% GLXY US 07/25/25 C27.5 GLXY 250725C00027500 1201 132110 0.07% GameStop Corp 36467W109 216575 5067855 2.74% GME US 07/18/25 C23.5 GME 250718C00023500 -2105 -42100 -0.02% GME US 07/18/25 C26 GME 250718C00026000 2105 5262.5 0.00% GAMESTOP CLL OPT 07/25 24 GME 250725C00024000 -24 -912 0.00% GAMESTOP CLL OPT 07/25 25.500 GME 250725C00025500 24 336 0.00% Robinhood Markets Inc 770700102 123049 12975517.05 7.01% HOOD US 07/18/25 C107 HOOD 250718C00107000 -1196 -70564 -0.04% ROBINHOO CLL OPT 08/25 117 HOOD 250801C00117000 -14 -4760 0.00% HUT 8 CORP 44812J104 441463 9765161.56 5.27% HUT US 07/18/25 C22 HUT 250718C00022000 -251 -13052 -0.01% HUT US 07/18/25 C23 HUT 250718C00023000 -4041 -68697 -0.04% HUT US 07/18/25 C25 HUT 250718C00025000 4292 10730 0.01% HUT 8 CO CLL OPT 07/25 23.500 HUT 250725C00023500 -49 -2768.5 0.00% HUT 8 CO CLL OPT 07/25 26 HUT 250725C00026000 49 1102.5 0.00% iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF 46438F101 247447 16739789.55 9.04% MARA Holdings Inc 565788106 773448 15445756.56 8.34% MARA US 07/18/25 C21 MARA 250718C00021000 -7519 -48873.5 -0.03% MARA US 07/18/25 C23 MARA 250718C00023000 7519 11278.5 0.01% MARA HOL CLL OPT 07/25 21 MARA 250725C00021000 -86 -4386 0.00% MARA HOL CLL OPT 07/25 23 MARA 250725C00023000 86 1806 0.00% MBTX US 08/15/25 C295 MBTX 250815C00295000 -570 -438900 -0.24% MBTX US 08/15/25 C320 MBTX 250815C00320000 570 313500 0.17% MBTXW US 12/31/25 P150 MBTXW 251231P00150000 -2736 -1504800.01 -0.81% MBTXW US 12/31/25 P230 MBTXW 251231P00230000 2736 3173760 1.71% MercadoLibre Inc 58733R102 2735 6430367.9 3.47% MELI US 07/25/25 C2470 MELI 250725C02470000 -26 -18200 -0.01% MELI US 07/25/25 C2545 MELI 250725C02545000 26 6110 0.00% MicroStrategy Inc 594972408 43953 19837747.02 10.71% MSTR US 07/18/25 C450 MSTR 250718C00450000 -197 -117707.5 -0.06% MSTR US 07/18/25 C460 MSTR 250718C00460000 -230 -52555 -0.03% MSTR US 07/18/25 C480 MSTR 250718C00480000 192 4896 0.00% MICROSTR CLL OPT 07/25 475 MSTR 250725C00475000 -5 -2150 0.00% NU Holdings Ltd/Cayman Islands G6683N103 481623 6737905.77 3.64% NU US 07/18/25 C14 NU 250718C00014000 -170 -1955 0.00% NU US 07/25/25 C14 NU 250725C00014000 -4566 -134697 -0.07% NU US 07/25/25 C14.5 NU 250725C00014500 4566 52509 0.03% NVIDIA Corp 67066G104 29434 5092082 2.75% NVDA US 07/25/25 C175 NVDA 250725C00175000 -289 -69071 -0.04% NVDA US 07/25/25 C185 NVDA 250725C00185000 289 8814.5 0.00% Opera Ltd 68373M107 344305 6287009.3 3.40% OPRA US 08/15/25 C20 OPRA 250815C00020000 -3385 -59237.52 -0.03% PayPal Holdings Inc 70450Y103 60534 4471041.24 2.41% PYPL US 07/25/25 C73 PYPL 250725C00073000 -595 -104125 -0.06% PYPL US 07/25/25 C76 PYPL 250725C00076000 595 27072.5 0.01% Riot Platforms Inc 767292105 733604 9778941.32 5.28% RIOT US 07/18/25 C13 RIOT 250718C00013000 -6682 -280644 -0.15% RIOT US 07/18/25 C14 RIOT 250718C00014000 6682 36751 0.02% RIOT PLA CLL OPT 07/25 14 RIOT 250725C00014000 -531 -18319.5 -0.01% RIOT PLA CLL OPT 07/25 16 RIOT 250725C00016000 531 4513.5 0.00% Block Inc 852234103 58391 4129995.43 2.23% XYZ US 07/18/25 C71 XYZ 250718C00071000 -567 -30051 -0.02% BLOCK I CLL OPT 07/25 74 XYZ 250725C00074000 -7 -549.5 0.00% Cash & Other Cash&Other -1689189.25 -1689189.25 -0.91%

I see six stocks that are in the top ten for both funds. CEPI has a greater focus on chipmakers.

Since its launch, LFGY has returned 6.75%. From the April 8 bear market bottom, the fund rewarded investors with a 52.98% total return.

Both funds have performed exceptionally well since emerging from the spring bear market. (For comparison, the S&P 500 gained 29%.) Still, in this cage match, LFGY is the clear winner.