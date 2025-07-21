Battle of the Crypto Sector Covered Call ETFs

by Tim Plaehn
With Bitcoin recently setting record highs, interest in crypto-related stocks is also at an all-time high. Our ETF Income Edge service researches and recommends high-yield ETFs that pay exceedingly attractive yields. My subscribers have been asking about a newly launched crypto ETF. There are actually two high-yield ETFs whose portfolios focus on cryptocurrency stocks. Let’s take a look at both and do some comparisons.

Coins representing various cryptocurrencies

The REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) was launched on December 4, 2024, making it seven months old. The REX Shares website lists a current distribution yield of 41.85%.

Here are CEPI’s top holdings:

NameIdentifierWeightNet ValueShares Held
Cash & Other7.39%$3,940,803.013940803
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC79031075.47%$2,915,537.0418213
MICROSTRATEGY INC-CL A5949724085.32%$2,834,330.306217
COINBASE GLOBAL INC CLASS A19260Q1075.27%$2,810,893.807059
MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC5657881065.19%$2,764,698.48142217
ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC7707001025.15%$2,747,069.5026606
NVIDIA CORP67066G1045.07%$2,701,305.3115763
Riot Platforms Inc.7672921054.87%$2,594,108.61206373
Cleanspark Inc.18452B2094.83%$2,577,164.25205025
Tesla Inc.88160R1014.81%$2,562,423.227966
NU HOLDINGS LTD/CAYMAN ISL A COMMON STOCK USD.000006667G6683N1034.80%$2,557,721.05184673
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR8740391004.77%$2,541,416.8810698
MASTERCARD INC - A57636Q1044.60%$2,450,954.244412
VISA INC-CLASS A SHARES92826C8394.59%$2,448,600.206998
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC5951121034.49%$2,391,239.3420538
INTERACTIVE BROKERS GRO-CL A45841N1074.33%$2,308,265.1538827
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC70450Y1033.61%$1,926,408.0026400
APPLIED DIGITAL CORP COMMON STOCK USD 0.001381692073.43%$1,826,191.80181530
FISERV INC3377381082.83%$1,511,109.499119
IREN LtdQ4982L1092.82%$1,505,035.2686946
Block, Inc.8522341032.62%$1,396,131.7520225
TERAWULF INC88080T1042.52%$1,341,401.25255505
CORE SCIENTIFIC INC21874A1061.95%$1,039,281.1274661
BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES GROUP A COMMON STOCKG114481001.14%$607,932.0045032
CIPHER MINING INC COMMON STOCK USD1.017253J1061.09%$582,978.3392979
First American Treasury Obligations Fund 01/01/204031846V3281.07%$568,166.67568167
RAMBUS INC7509171061.07%$570,787.348546
RAMBUS I CLL OPT 08/25 67.500-0.05%($27,370.00)-85
PYPL US 08/15/25 C80-0.06%($33,792.00)-264
FI US 08/15/25 C175-0.06%($34,580.00)-91
MA US 08/15/25 C570-0.08%($42,240.00)-44
INTERACT CLL OPT 08/25 65-0.08%($40,740.00)-388
V US 08/15/25 C360-0.08%($44,160.00)-69
BITDEER CLL OPT 08/25 15-0.10%($50,850.00)-450
MICRON T CLL OPT 08/25 125-0.10%($51,660.00)-205
NVIDIA C CLL OPT 08/25 180-0.10%($54,950.00)-157
CIPHER M CLL OPT 08/25 7-0.10%($52,953.00)-929
TAIWAN S CLL OPT 08/25 250-0.11%($59,360.00)-106
CORE SCI CLL OPT 08/25 15-0.12%($65,648.00)-746
BLOCK I CLL OPT 08/25 70-0.17%($88,274.00)-202
TERAWULF CLL OPT 08/25 5.500-0.25%($135,415.00)-2555
NU HOLDI CLL OPT 08/25 14-0.25%($131,066.00)-1846
TSLA US 08/15/25 C330-0.26%($136,275.00)-79
IREN LIM CLL OPT 08/25 18-0.26%($137,302.00)-869
MICROSTR CLL OPT 08/25 470-0.26%($138,260.00)-62
APPLIED CLL OPT 08/25 11-0.29%($152,460.00)-1815
AMD US 08/15/25 C160-0.35%($185,458.00)-182
RIOT PLA CLL OPT 08/25 13-0.37%($198,048.00)-2063
CLEANSPA CLL OPT 08/25 13-0.38%($205,000.00)-2050
COINBASE CLL OPT 08/25 400-0.40%($213,150.00)-70
ROBINHOO CLL OPT 08/25 105-0.40%($212,268.00)-266
MARA HOL CLL OPT 08/25 20-0.41%($218,988.00)-1422

Year-to-date, CEPI posted a total return of 9.28%. The fund was down 22% at the bottom of the April bear market, so it has recovered nicely. From the April 8 bottom, CEPI has returned 39.1% to investors.

The YieldMax Crypto Industry & Tech Portfolio Option Income ETF (LFGY) came to the market on January 13, 2025, so it is now six months old. The YieldMax website shows a current distribution yield of 62.15%.

Here are the top holdings for LFGY:

SecurityNameCUSIPSharesMarketValueWeightings
Bitdeer Technologies GroupG1144810041364456876053.07%
BTDR US 07/18/25 C13.5BTDR 250718C00013500-3883-97075.02-0.05%
BTDR US 07/18/25 C15.5BTDR 250718C00015500388358245.020.03%
BTDR US 07/25/25 C15BTDR 250725C00015000-184-64400.00%
Cleanspark Inc18452B2096797908823674.24.77%
CLSK US 07/25/25 C13.5CLSK 250725C00013500-6684-260676-0.14%
CLEANSPA CLL OPT 07/25 16CLSK 250725C00016000634547587.50.03%
Coinbase Global Inc19260Q1077420230478471.516.46%
COIN US 07/18/25 C400COIN 250718C00400000-679-874212.5-0.47%
COIN US 07/18/25 C435COIN 250718C00435000679407400.02%
COIN US 07/25/25 C425COIN 250725C00425000-50-42375-0.02%
COIN US 07/25/25 C470COIN 250725C004700005098500.01%
Core Scientific Inc21874A1066977819399110.075.08%
CORZ US 07/18/25 C14.5CORZ 250718C00014500-311-777.50.00%
CORE SCI CLL OPT 07/25 14.500CORZ 250725C00014500-6550-163750-0.09%
CORE SCI CLL OPT 07/25 16CORZ 250725C000160006550524000.03%
Circle Internet Group Inc172573107286016723523.083.63%
CRCL US 07/18/25 C222.5CRCL 250718C00222500-274-382230-0.21%
CRCL US 07/25/25 C252.5CRCL 250725C00252500-7-64400.00%
CRCL US 07/25/25 C290CRCL 250725C00290000726950.00%
First American Government Obligations Fund 12/01/203131846V336730989.13730989.130.39%
Galaxy Digital Inc36317J2091264363292393.441.78%
GLXY US 07/25/25 C25.5GLXY 250725C00025500-1243-223740-0.12%
GLXY US 07/25/25 C27.5GLXY 250725C0002750012011321100.07%
GameStop Corp36467W10921657550678552.74%
GME US 07/18/25 C23.5GME 250718C00023500-2105-42100-0.02%
GME US 07/18/25 C26GME 250718C0002600021055262.50.00%
GAMESTOP CLL OPT 07/25 24GME 250725C00024000-24-9120.00%
GAMESTOP CLL OPT 07/25 25.500GME 250725C00025500243360.00%
Robinhood Markets Inc77070010212304912975517.057.01%
HOOD US 07/18/25 C107HOOD 250718C00107000-1196-70564-0.04%
ROBINHOO CLL OPT 08/25 117HOOD 250801C00117000-14-47600.00%
HUT 8 CORP44812J1044414639765161.565.27%
HUT US 07/18/25 C22HUT 250718C00022000-251-13052-0.01%
HUT US 07/18/25 C23HUT 250718C00023000-4041-68697-0.04%
HUT US 07/18/25 C25HUT 250718C000250004292107300.01%
HUT 8 CO CLL OPT 07/25 23.500HUT 250725C00023500-49-2768.50.00%
HUT 8 CO CLL OPT 07/25 26HUT 250725C00026000491102.50.00%
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF46438F10124744716739789.559.04%
MARA Holdings Inc56578810677344815445756.568.34%
MARA US 07/18/25 C21MARA 250718C00021000-7519-48873.5-0.03%
MARA US 07/18/25 C23MARA 250718C00023000751911278.50.01%
MARA HOL CLL OPT 07/25 21MARA 250725C00021000-86-43860.00%
MARA HOL CLL OPT 07/25 23MARA 250725C000230008618060.00%
MBTX US 08/15/25 C295MBTX 250815C00295000-570-438900-0.24%
MBTX US 08/15/25 C320MBTX 250815C003200005703135000.17%
MBTXW US 12/31/25 P150MBTXW 251231P00150000-2736-1504800.01-0.81%
MBTXW US 12/31/25 P230MBTXW 251231P00230000273631737601.71%
MercadoLibre Inc58733R10227356430367.93.47%
MELI US 07/25/25 C2470MELI 250725C02470000-26-18200-0.01%
MELI US 07/25/25 C2545MELI 250725C025450002661100.00%
MicroStrategy Inc5949724084395319837747.0210.71%
MSTR US 07/18/25 C450MSTR 250718C00450000-197-117707.5-0.06%
MSTR US 07/18/25 C460MSTR 250718C00460000-230-52555-0.03%
MSTR US 07/18/25 C480MSTR 250718C0048000019248960.00%
MICROSTR CLL OPT 07/25 475MSTR 250725C00475000-5-21500.00%
NU Holdings Ltd/Cayman IslandsG6683N1034816236737905.773.64%
NU US 07/18/25 C14NU 250718C00014000-170-19550.00%
NU US 07/25/25 C14NU 250725C00014000-4566-134697-0.07%
NU US 07/25/25 C14.5NU 250725C000145004566525090.03%
NVIDIA Corp67066G1042943450920822.75%
NVDA US 07/25/25 C175NVDA 250725C00175000-289-69071-0.04%
NVDA US 07/25/25 C185NVDA 250725C001850002898814.50.00%
Opera Ltd68373M1073443056287009.33.40%
OPRA US 08/15/25 C20OPRA 250815C00020000-3385-59237.52-0.03%
PayPal Holdings Inc70450Y103605344471041.242.41%
PYPL US 07/25/25 C73PYPL 250725C00073000-595-104125-0.06%
PYPL US 07/25/25 C76PYPL 250725C0007600059527072.50.01%
Riot Platforms Inc7672921057336049778941.325.28%
RIOT US 07/18/25 C13RIOT 250718C00013000-6682-280644-0.15%
RIOT US 07/18/25 C14RIOT 250718C000140006682367510.02%
RIOT PLA CLL OPT 07/25 14RIOT 250725C00014000-531-18319.5-0.01%
RIOT PLA CLL OPT 07/25 16RIOT 250725C000160005314513.50.00%
Block Inc852234103583914129995.432.23%
XYZ US 07/18/25 C71XYZ 250718C00071000-567-30051-0.02%
BLOCK I CLL OPT 07/25 74XYZ 250725C00074000-7-549.50.00%
Cash & OtherCash&Other-1689189.25-1689189.25-0.91%

I see six stocks that are in the top ten for both funds. CEPI has a greater focus on chipmakers.

Since its launch, LFGY has returned 6.75%. From the April 8 bear market bottom, the fund rewarded investors with a 52.98% total return.

Both funds have performed exceptionally well since emerging from the spring bear market. (For comparison, the S&P 500 gained 29%.) Still, in this cage match, LFGY is the clear winner.

Author: Tim PlaehnTim Plaehn is the lead income and dividend investing at Investors Alley, a subsidiary of Magnifi Communities. He is the editor of The Dividend Hunter, Dividend Hunter Insiders, Monthly Dividend Multiplier, and co-editor with Jay Soloff for Weekly Income Accelerator, ETF Income Edge, and ETF Income Trader. Tim was formerly in the US Air Force serving as an F-16 fighter pilot and instructor. Several times a year he offers live training courses on income investing, trading, and portfolio management. Specializing in finding safe, high yielding dividends, he has a wide following through his services and articles and is well respected throughout the investment community.
