10 Highest Yield Dividend Stocks Going Ex-Div This Week

|Stock Symbol
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|Div Payout
|Yield
|SNH
|04/26/19
|05/16/19
|0.15
|19.33%
|OXLC
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.14
|15.20%
|OXSQ
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.07
|12.56%
|HIE
|04/24/19
|04/30/19
|0.12
|11.85%
|NHF
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.2
|11.03%
|USA
|04/25/19
|06/10/19
|0.17
|10.73%
|OCCI
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.17
|10.67%
|FEN
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.58
|10.18%
|ETJ
|04/22/19
|04/30/19
|0.08
|9.53%
|SCM
|04/26/19
|05/15/19
|0.11
|9.46%
Data current as of market close 04/17/19.
