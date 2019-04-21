10 Highest Yield Dividend Stocks Going Ex-Div This Week

by Investors Alley Staff
Stock Symbol Ex-Div Date Pay Date Div Payout Yield
SNH 04/26/19 05/16/19 0.15 19.33%
OXLC 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.14 15.20%
OXSQ 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.07 12.56%
HIE 04/24/19 04/30/19 0.12 11.85%
NHF 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.2 11.03%
USA 04/25/19 06/10/19 0.17 10.73%
OCCI 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.17 10.67%
FEN 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.58 10.18%
ETJ 04/22/19 04/30/19 0.08 9.53%
SCM 04/26/19 05/15/19 0.11 9.46%

Data current as of market close 04/17/19.

