Bonus Dividend Report

Bonus or special dividends are ones that are paid in addition to a company’s regular dividend payments, and are not included in the dividend yield figures shown on investing websites.

Ticker Bonus Div. Ex-Div Date Annual Reg. Div. Bonus Div. Yield JBSS $1.50 04/27/26 $0.90 166.66%

Data current as of 4/23/26

Data presented in this table is for information purposes. Other than for those equities included in the portfolios of Investors Alley subscription services no analysis is provided on any equities mentioned in this table, nor is any endorsement to any equity in this table to be inferred or implied because of that equity’s inclusion.

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