Risk Management Is the Real Edge

In the Army, I learned there are three ways to do anything: the right way, the wrong way, and the Army way. We did things the Army way.

The Army way is built around procedure. There are checklists, field manuals, and regulations that define exactly how a task should be handled. The purpose is consistency, especially under pressure.

When Army units deploy, they rely on procedures they have already tested repeatedly in training. Plans are reviewed, challenged, adjusted, and practiced until execution becomes second nature. The goal is to reduce avoidable errors when conditions become unpredictable.

Every person in a unit trains the same way because even small deviations can create larger problems later. Still, sometimes someone takes a shortcut. Sometimes it even appears to work better. The issue is never whether it worked once. The issue is introducing uncertainty into a situation where people depend on each other reacting predictably.

Under stress, small mistakes become larger mistakes quickly.

My trading process follows the same philosophy.

I do not approach trading as a prediction business. I approach it as a risk management business. Everything begins with the ITV indicator I developed years ago to identify shifts in market fear.

ITV is designed to recognize periods when fear expands to an extreme and then begins to fade. Those shifts often create opportunities in both stocks and options. The indicator helps narrow the field, but it does not make the decision for me.

Once ITV generates a signal, I begin reviewing risks.

I look at liquidity because getting into a trade means very little if getting out becomes difficult. I review earnings schedules, analyst activity, sector developments, FDA decisions, research conferences, and any other event capable of changing the risk profile of the position.

Sometimes a trade setup looks attractive initially and then gets rejected completely after I review the company or upcoming events. When that happens, I move on. I do not force trades simply because I want market exposure.

The process matters because markets are emotional environments. Stress pushes people toward impulsive decisions, especially during periods of volatility. A structured process helps prevent emotion from taking control at the worst possible time.

The Army taught me that discipline is not about rigidity. It is about reducing unnecessary risk before conditions become difficult.

That philosophy still drives the way I trade today.

I may not be carrying a rucksack anymore, but this mindset never left: follow the process. Respect the risks. Stay disciplined when conditions become uncomfortable.