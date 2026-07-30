Three Top SpaceX ETFs for Cautious Investors

Despite a rough start, SpaceX (SPCX) remains one of the most talked about stocks of the year. And

Not every ETF with SpaceX exposure is a good fit for conservative investors. Some funds make SpaceX one of their largest holdings, creating the potential for outsized gains but also significant volatility. For income-focused investors, the better approach is choosing diversified ETFs where SpaceX is just one component of a broader portfolio.

That’s why more conservative investors prefer funds that balance exposure to the rapidly growing space industry with established aerospace, defense, and technology companies. While none of these ETFs pays a meaningful dividend, they can complement an income portfolio by providing long-term growth potential without relying entirely on a single stock.

Three funds stand out as the best choices.

ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (ARKX) is a top pick. SpaceX is one of the fund’s largest holdings, but it is balanced by dozens of other companies involved in aerospace, defense, robotics, and industrial innovation. The diversified portfolio helps reduce the impact of SpaceX’s inevitable volatility while still allowing investors to benefit if the company continues to grow.

VanEck Space ETF (WARP) also earns high marks. The fund combines SpaceX with established aerospace manufacturers, satellite operators, and communications companies. Although SpaceX represents a meaningful portion of the portfolio, investors gain exposure to the broader commercial space industry rather than betting on a single company.

Roundhill Space & Technology ETF (MARS) rounds out our list. Like WARP, it invests across the expanding space economy while maintaining a sizable but not overwhelming position in SpaceX. That diversification makes it a more prudent choice than owning SpaceX outright.

If you want exposure to one of the world’s most exciting companies, you don’t have to put all your eggs in one basket. A diversified ETF can provide access to SpaceX while helping reduce the company-specific risk that conservative investors should always strive to avoid.

All of these funds are relatively new, so you should expect heightened volatility. That said, patient investors should expect to be rewarded for holding space exploration related funds.