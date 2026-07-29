The Stocks I’m Buying Now

Last week I was a panelist and speaker at the MoneyShow Masters Symposium in Las Vegas. Attendees at these shows crave stock ideas. Here are some of the ones I shared…

I talked about how business development company (BDC) share prices have dropped significantly due to the fears about private credit. Private credit is what BDCs do. As with all facets of finance and investment, some companies will be affected by private credit loan problems, while others will remain well managed and continue to reward investors.

I highlighted that investors should look for BDCs with internal management and stock prices trading above book value. I suggested these two BDC stocks:

● Hercules Capital (HTGC)

● Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC)

In energy, I like companies focused on refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and other fuels. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz (and the uncertainty about the region) and Ukraine’s missile attacks on Russian refineries have set up very favorable energy prices. The crack spread measures the profitability per barrel of oil when it is refined into fuels. Here is the year-to-date chart of the 3-2-1 crack spread. For reference, a $30 crack spread is considered to be nicely profitable.

Higher crack spreads will show up as massive profits when the refiners report second-quarter results in a few weeks. I expect the high profit levels to last for at least several quarters. I like these two refining companies:

● Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

● Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

For my presentation, I explained how the new world of autocallable ETFs functions. These funds are very new, and only a couple have track records longer than one year. Two ETFs from Simplify ETFs launched on April 14, 2025. Here are their distribution yields and total returns since they launched:

● Simplify Barrier Income ETF (SBAR):

Distribution yield 11.75%

Return since IPO: 18.23%

● Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (XV):

Distribution yield: 14.62%

Return since IPO: 22.63%

These ETFs show the strength of an autocallable strategy. They pay great yields with nicely stable share prices.

All of these investments are portfolio recommendations from one of my newsletter services.