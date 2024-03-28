Three Stocks Insiders Think are Going Even Higher

Investing Strategies
by Tim Melvin
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research

The market rally has carried stocks to a high level and extreme valuations. However, insiders and activist investors have been very quiet in recent weeks, as both tend to be bargain hunters.
There have been some exceptions, and they are worth further investigation as either long term additions to your portfolio or potential trading opportunities. Insiders may sell stocks for a variety of reasons, but they only have one reason to buy stock in the open market…
They think the stock is going higher.
A lot higher.
Insiders are not looking for small gains. They are expecting to see gains of several times the current stock price.
These three companies have all seen significant insider buying recently in spite of the overvalued market conditions.

Save Thousands on Taxes With America's #1 Tax-Free Stock

There are a bunch of different stocks paying you tax-free dividends… but one of them stays head and shoulders above the others. In fact, it has the highest tax-free dividend yield out of all the tax-free instruments… And it's so well-managed that it just received the highest, 4-star rating from Morningstar.

Once you want to save thousands of dollars on taxes and have more money in your pocket, you need to see this stock now.

 

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, The 20% Letter Insiders, Takeover Letter, Underground Income, MVP Letter, and Preferred Payouts Letter.
Subscribe to all of Tim Melvin’s free investing research