Three Stocks Insiders Think are Going Even Higher

The market rally has carried stocks to a high level and extreme valuations. However, insiders and activist investors have been very quiet in recent weeks, as both tend to be bargain hunters.

There have been some exceptions, and they are worth further investigation as either long term additions to your portfolio or potential trading opportunities. Insiders may sell stocks for a variety of reasons, but they only have one reason to buy stock in the open market…

They think the stock is going higher.

A lot higher.

Insiders are not looking for small gains. They are expecting to see gains of several times the current stock price.

These three companies have all seen significant insider buying recently in spite of the overvalued market conditions.

Save Thousands on Taxes With America's #1 Tax-Free Stock There are a bunch of different stocks paying you tax-free dividends… but one of them stays head and shoulders above the others. In fact, it has the highest tax-free dividend yield out of all the tax-free instruments… And it's so well-managed that it just received the highest, 4-star rating from Morningstar. Once you want to save thousands of dollars on taxes and have more money in your pocket, you need to see this stock now.