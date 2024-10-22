Trade of the Week: AAPL

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Apple (AAPL). The stock price has been pretty steady over the last few months.

In the meantime, volatility has started to move higher as earnings will be released at the end of the month.

These factors may provide a solid setup for a covered call trade.

We are looking at AAPL because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, APLY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my ETF Income Trader service.

