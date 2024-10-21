EPR Properties Rebounds: Here’s How to Cash In on a 7% Yield

Dividend Investing, Growth Stocks, Real Estate
by Tim Plaehn
When the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns hit the economy, EPR Properties (EPR), a real estate investment trust (REIT), was possibly the hardest-hit stock in the U.S. It is a testament to the management team’s talents that EPR has again become an REIT that every income-focused investor should know.

Before the pandemic, EPR was an income machine. It typically carried a 7% yield, the dividend grew by 6% to 7% per year, and the company paid monthly dividends. The property portfolio consisted primarily of megaplex movie theaters, which accounted for about 50% of revenue. About 20% of revenue came from the charter and private schools owned by EPR. The remaining revenue came from other recreational properties, such as ski resorts and TopGolf facilities.

Multi-level home with For Sale sign in front.

With the types of assets EPR owned, you can easily see how the shutdowns devastated its business. The company suspended dividend payments in May 2020. During this time, EPR worked with its lessees to make sure they could stay in business and resume lease payments when business conditions allowed.

Dividend payments resumed in July 2021 at 65% of the pre-pandemic rate.

According to a recent company presentation, movie theater revenue coverage of lease payments has returned to 2019 levels. Since the pandemic, EPR has expanded its investments into a broader range of experiential properties. Here are the types now owned by EPR:

And here is the current portfolio composition:

EPR Properties offers a unique investment opportunity. No other stock or REIT offers broad exposure to experiential real estate. The company is growth-focused and will continue to add properties.

As an investment, EPR continues to pay monthly dividends with a 7% current yield. The subsequent dividend increase should be announced in February, and I am looking for 3% to 5% dividend growth. That growth will continue into future years.

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream and it's companion service The Dividend Hunter Insiders, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. He co-edits POWR Income with Jay Soloff. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
