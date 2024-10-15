Trade of the Week: TSM

This week, we are doing a covered call analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). The stock price has been trading mostly within a range for the past six months.

In the meantime, volatility has started to move higher in recent weeks. Both of these variables may be leading to a nice setup for a covered call trade.

We are looking at TSM because there is a single stock covered call ETF from YieldMax, TSMY, which could be (or could not be) an interesting addition to the portfolio in my new ETF Income Trader service.