The Surprising Truth About Michael Burry’s New Trades

Michael Burry is back in the headlines. Any time he makes a move, the financial world reacts as if the universe just twitched.

For those who don’t recognize the name, Burry is the hedge fund manager who rose to fame after being the first investor to accurately predict the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis. The story was famously depicted in both the book and film versions of The Big Short; he was played by Christian Bale in the latter.

Last year, the people who follow Burry focused his put positions tied to Nvidia and Palantir, and whether he was calling the top in the AI trade. More recently, Burry has been buying stocks that sold off sharply after earnings, including MercadoLibre, after concerns surrounding margins and investment spending pushed shares lower.

Burry has earned this level of attention. His call on the housing market in 2008 was not just good; it was historic. Anyone who pulls that off deserves a permanent seat in the “listen closely” category.

But listening is not the same thing as following.

When you look beyond the legend and study his post-crisis record, a very relatable picture appears: smart ideas, sharp instincts, but timing that shows Burry is as human as the rest of us.

His China big tech trade remains a good example. He bought when those stocks were hated and cheap, then exited before the AI-driven rerating that sent the sector soaring. The thesis was reasonable. The execution missed the payoff.

The current market environment makes the reaction to Burry even more interesting. Investors have crowded into a small group of AI and semiconductor stocks while sentiment surrounding artificial intelligence has pushed momentum and valuations aggressively higher. Burry recently warned that parts of the market resemble late-stage bubble behavior, while also stepping into selective earnings-driven selloffs where fear expanded rapidly.

That combination says a lot about how professional investors actually operate. Most are not permanently bullish or bearish. They are responding to changing conditions, repricing, and probability.

You can admire someone’s mind without outsourcing your portfolio to their emotions.

I pay attention to great investors because they often identify risks, themes, and conditions worth studying. But after the listening comes the work: research, testing, probability, and process. That is the part no legend can do for you.

This is exactly why I rely on signals instead of sweeping macro predictions. The ITV indicator that I developed for trading both options and stocks does not care whether a famous investor just filed put options or bought a stock after a sharp earnings selloff.

It cares about what volatility inside an individual stock is doing.

It cares about fear conditions that have historically produced favorable risk-reward setups.

It cares about measurable behavior, not reputations.