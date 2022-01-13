The #1 stock I still like in technology

Many tech stocks are still being decimated with many down 50%+ from highs.

Logically, you’d think “stay away from all tech.”

And that may be true in a general sense.

However, I’m looking at one specific sector right now that is still set to boom in 2022 based on the charts (and fundamentals) I’m watching.

It’s not Apple, Google, Netflix, or Tesla.

I think not only is this a trade opportunity…

But you could truly park money in this sector and feel good.

On the next page, I share a free, quick 3-minute video sharing all my research.

I do this every week.

And I’ll also share my #1 tech stock I’m watching set to explode.

Take a look at this free research and stock I’m watching.