A Favorite Topic for New Newsletter Subscribers

My investment newsletters enroll hundreds of new subscribers every month. My tactics and strategies differ significantly from mainstream financial “advice,” allowing me to frequently discuss how my approach to building income and wealth is distinct and compelling.

Each of my newsletters focuses on dividends and building an income stream. Dividends are predictable—share prices, not so much. To earn investment income, you have to be invested. Trying to time the markets cuts off your income stream.

The newbie subscriber question goes something like this: “How does your system adjust for the next bear market?”

My short answer is, “If you are invested in the markets, you can’t avoid corrections and bear markets. But once you understand how my systems work, you know that bear markets let us build our income and wealth even faster.”

Stock market bear markets occur once every two to three years. They can’t be predicted, and most investors are primed to buy high when everyone is happy and sell low when fear is in the air.

I advise my subscribers to steadily accumulate shares to build their income streams. My services recommend higher yield investments, which pay 8% to over 20%. Each time you buy shares, your income goes up.

With a bear market, shares get cheaper, yields get higher, and your income grows faster.

However, the best part is that stock prices always recover. Buying during the crash and subsequent recovery both makes you wealthier and generates more income as the market emerges on the other side.

To illustrate, here is the drop and recovery for the bear market that hit us in the first half of 2025, with a hat tip to Charlie Bilello’s Blog, https://bilello.blog/

