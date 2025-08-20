Excellent Dividend Growth from Energy Midstream

Dividend Growth, Dividend Investing, Energy Investing, ETFs, High-Yield Investments, Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs)
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

Energy midstream stocks, including master limited partnerships (MLPs), have been an excellent option for investors seeking yield and dividend growth. With the second-quarter earnings season behind us, it’s a good time to see how the sector is doing with dividends.

Alerian Energy, now part of VettaFi, publishes indexes that track energy midstream and infrastructure assets. The company has three widely followed indexes:

  • The Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) tracks midstream companies organized as MLPs. The index currently comprises 17 components, with an average market capitalization of $16 billion.
  • The Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI) tracks 13 component companies with an average market cap of $20.7 billion.
  • The Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) encompasses both MLPs and midstream corporations within the index. The index comprises 26 component companies with an average market capitalization of $26.8 billion.

Based on the results of the second-quarter dividend announcements, VettaFi produced this graphic:

A chart of different numbers AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Green indicates dividend growth over the last year. Purple represents unchanged dividends. There have been zero dividend reductions in the previous four quarters.

The percentages are by market cap. Looking at AMNA, which is the most inclusive of the three indexes, by market capitalization, 97% of energy midstream companies increased their dividends over the last year.

When comparing MLPs to midstream corporations, MLPs tend to have higher current yields and have been growing dividends at a higher rate compared to their corporate counterparts.

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) is my long-time favorite midstream investment. AMZA pays monthly dividends, yields 7.8%, and its dividend has increased by 8% to 9% per year.

Generate up to $5,000/month with 10X less money?

Most people think they need $1.5 million to generate $5,000 per month in retirement. But I just discovered a new way to do it with 10X less money - now anyone can hit their retirement goals with thousands, not millions.

Click here to start collecting this income (next payout coming soon)

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim Plaehn is the lead income and dividend investing at Investors Alley, a subsidiary of Magnifi Communities. He is the editor of The Dividend Hunter, Dividend Hunter Insiders, Monthly Dividend Multiplier, and co-editor with Jay Soloff for Weekly Income Accelerator, ETF Income Edge, and ETF Income Trader. Tim was formerly in the US Air Force serving as an F-16 fighter pilot and instructor. Several times a year he offers live training courses on income investing, trading, and portfolio management. Specializing in finding safe, high yielding dividends, he has a wide following through his services and articles and is well respected throughout the investment community.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research