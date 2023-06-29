You Need to Hear What Meb Faber Has to Say About Investing Today

Today we’re going to talk about “shareholder yield” and other things that will help you be a better investor (read: make more money)…

We’ll cover value investing, diversification, foreign stocks, and more.

And I’m doing it all with fellow value-oriented quant, Meb Faber of Cambria Investments. I’ve known Meb for years, and believe me when I tell you, if you want to be a successful investor in the months and years to come, you want to hear what he has to say.

Let’s get to it…

Meb Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. He is the manager of Cambria’s ETFs and separate accounts, and also hosts The Meb Faber Show podcast in addition to having authored numerous white papers and leather-bound books.

He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron’s, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.