Trade of the Week: FSLY

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on content delivery company, Fastly (FSLY).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks.

While we have a roughly 85% success rate to date, FSLY was an example of a trade that did not work. The day of the trade, the company announced way worse than expected guidance and the stock plummeted.

However, it’s important to realize that these sorts of losses can occur and to scale risk (sizing) properly when making speculative trades.