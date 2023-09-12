Why I Love “Toxic Profits” and Where to Find Them

In today’s Hidden Profit Report, I want to revisit the concept of “Loving the Toxic.”

The market is clearly overextended and overvalued right now.

In fact, the reading on one of my favorite valuation measures, the Excess CAPE Yield, is now at levels seen in 1969 and 2000.

Today’s economy and stock market have similarities with both those years and that does not bode well for the long-term returns from the stock market.

The best long-term outcomes will come from learning to love the out-of-favor assets and sectors the market deems “toxic.”

In this episode, I will point you in the direction of those toxic profits.

