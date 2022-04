There’s never a shortage of drama when it comes to Elon Musk. The Tesla (TSLA) CEO recently announced an offer to buy Twitter (TWTR) for $54.20 a share (with the stock trading around $46 at the time). The social media site is extremely popular but has struggled to live up to financial expectations. On the day of Musk’s announcement, TWTR options traded 10x their average volume, with the largest trade of the day a seemingly very bullish 10,000-lot call purchase that expires in October.