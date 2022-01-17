Trade of the Week: Wells Fargo

With earnings season coming up, we’re seeing some unusual action in big bank options. The expected rate increases from the Fed in 2022 mean that banks could see greater profitability from their interest rate spreads. This is leading to expectations of strong guidance from banks during earnings season. One strategist is using a covered call in Wells Fargo (WFC) to take advantage of high option prices in banks ahead of earnings. The trade provides some upside potential in the stock while also collecting premium from selling calls.

