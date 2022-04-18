Trade of the Week: QQQ

Bear Market, ETFs, Growth Stocks
by Jay Soloff

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is a heavily traded ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. It’s been a tough year for QQQ as the predominantly tech-weighted index has seen plenty of selling of its largest components. QQQ is down almost twice as much for the year as the S&P 500. However, a covered call trader made a very large, moderately bullish trade on QQQ this past week. The trader bought over 1 million shares of QQQ while selling higher strike calls that expire at the end of April. The strategy collected $4.4 million in premiums while still providing some upside room in the stock.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.