Trade of the Week: MU

Options, Technology Stocks, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Significant options volume showed up on earnings day last week for Micron (MU). The computer memory chip producer was up nearly 5% on better than expected earnings. That’s likely why 75% of the 335,000 options that traded that day were calls. Call activity tends to correlate with bullish activity in the stock. Several of the larger blocks of trades were call ratio spreads, typically a professional-level strategy. The indication is that MU could be going quite a bit higher by May expiration.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.