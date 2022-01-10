Trade of the Week: INTC

Options, Technology Stocks, Videos
by Jay Soloff

Although normally an active options stock, there was significantly more volume than usual in Intel (INTC). The semiconductor giant saw almost 500,000 options trade on a big day last week, with 72% of the action on the call side. One interesting trade from the day was a very bullish three-legged spread where a put was sold to finance a call spread. This trade was put on for a small credit (with substantial downside risk), but will make significant profits if the stock climbs to $70 per share by April expiration.

26 Places to Find "Extra Cash" in the Next 30 Days

Finding extra money lying around your home is a glorious feeling. The following tips I've gathered over the years. Some I've used personaly, others are ones shared by friends. Let's do this. Click here
Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.