Trade of the Week: INTC

Although normally an active options stock, there was significantly more volume than usual in Intel (INTC). The semiconductor giant saw almost 500,000 options trade on a big day last week, with 72% of the action on the call side. One interesting trade from the day was a very bullish three-legged spread where a put was sold to finance a call spread. This trade was put on for a small credit (with substantial downside risk), but will make significant profits if the stock climbs to $70 per share by April expiration.

