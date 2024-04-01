Timeliness is Next to Cleanliness

If my editors leave the headline, I apologize. [Editor’s note: we did, for which we also apologize.] My point is to highlight the timeliness of the launch of our new ETF Income Edge service. Even the Wall Street Journal is figuring it out.

Last week, the WSJ published an article titled “The Short-Vol Trade Is Back: Why Some Investors Think It’s Driving Tranquility in Markets.”

The subtitle “Investors are pouring money into derivative-income funds that sell options contracts to juice income” is better for our new investment service – and you too…

The article notes that investors are piling into covered-call ETFs. These funds use a covered-call options strategy to generate cash to pay large dividends. They write call options on popular indexes/ETFs such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Single-stock, covered-call ETFs have also become very popular.

This quote from the article shows how popular these funds have become:

“Assets in such funds topped $67 billion at the end of February, according to Morningstar Direct, up from about $7 billion at the end of 2020.”

The number of option income ETFs has also exploded. I currently have over 70 funds in my database, most of which have been launched in the last two years. I have the funds divided into 18 categories, such as enhanced fixed income, QQQ covered call, and 0DTE (zero days to expiration).

If you are not yet familiar with these funds, you can find conservative options with yields around 10%. Many funds have yields in the 20% to 40% range. It’s understandable why investors have become very interested in these ETFs.

In February, we launched ETF Income Edge to provide research and recommendations that are 100% focused on ETFs that use options strategies to boost income or returns. I see a lot of financial writers covering these funds who are putting out inaccurate information.

ETF Income Edge offers research reports for all (eventually) of the funds in our database and provides a Hot Seven recommendations list. Option strategy ETFs are a fast-moving category of investments. ETF Income Edge will be the go-to resource for investors who want to keep up and earn those excellent yields.