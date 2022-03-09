Three Volatility ETFs to Get You Through Market Turmoil

It’s easier said than done, but: don’t panic.

Sure, the market has been a disaster: Since the start of the year, the Dow Jones has lost about 3,700 points. The NASDAQ has dropped 2,731 points. The S&P 500 has fallen 528. Meanwhile, the price of oil is well above $110 a barrel, as gold prices test $2,000—all thanks to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Right now, the only certainty is uncertainty.

No one has any idea what comes next. The price of oil could rally to $200 a barrel, but I believe that’s a worst-case scenario. Gold could hit $2,500. Even the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) could spike even more. All of this depends on Russia, and whether the U.S. will impose harsher sanctions.

To potentially profit from the current situation, investors can always use the volatility ETFs and ETNs we mentioned on January 26, including:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

The ETF was designed to match twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. When we brought the UVXY to your attention, it traded at $20.08. It’s now up slightly, to $20.52.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (VXX)

The VXX ETN, which provides exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The VXX last traded $25.76 when we highlighted the opportunity. It’s now up to $26.78.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF provides long exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration. It traded at $20.88 on our first mention, and as of this writing, traded at $21.90.

Still feeling panicked? Stay calm and remember: this too shall pass.