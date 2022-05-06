Three ETFs Going Up While the Market Crashes

Markets are in disaster mode.

Since the end of April, the Dow is down about 3,000 points thanks to fears of inflation, recession, and rate hikes; the war in Ukraine; and nervous traders running for the exits.

Unfortunately, should the Dow fail to hold support dating back to February, there’s no support until we drop just under 31,000. Worse, no one really knows what comes next.

However, as we noted in January, investors can potentially profit from the current situation using volatility ETFs and ETNs, which have done well so far.

Those include:

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY)

The ETF was designed to match twice the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. When we brought the UVXY to your attention, it traded around $12.70. It’s now up to $35.76… and could test $40 at this pace.

iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures (VXX)

The VXX ETN, which provides exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. The VXX traded around $19 on January 6. It’s now up to $29, and could see $32.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY)

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF provides long exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration. The VIXY ETF traded around $16 on January 6, and is now up to $21.37.

Hopefully, the volatility will fade quickly. Unfortunately, no one is quite sure of what happens next. That’s why it’s always best to be prepared.