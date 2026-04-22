This Is the New Way to Play Gold

During the second half of 2025, gold and silver posted tremendous gains. Gold gained $1,000, or 32%, from the end of June through the end of December, closing the year at $4,320 per ounce. Silver had an even hotter ride, doubling in value for the half year and gaining 144% for the full year.
The parabolic gains continued through the end of January, until the ride ended with a massive one-day selloff. Here are the GLD and SLV ETF values for 2026 so far.
You can see from the chart that since the big drop, the metals have been in a sideways, but volatile pattern.
I believe that gold and silver will continue to trend higher in the long term. The current sideways volatility makes covered call options strategies a viable way to gain exposure to gold or silver and generate significant income, no matter which way the metals move.
Kurv ETFs offers a portfolio of single-stock, portfolio, and metals covered-call ETFs. The company has a strong focus on providing market-beating total returns to investors. They recently launched their precious-metals covered-call funds.
The Kurv Gold Enhanced Income ETF (KGLD) launched on July 8 2025. Since its launch through April 13, KGLD returned 44.3% to investors. The ETF pays monthly dividends and yields 16.4%.
The Kurv Silver Enhanced Income ETF (KSLV) had a less fortunate launch on September 29, 2025. It caught less of the 2025 big gains and all of the 2026 year-to-date tumble. That said, since its inception, KSLV has returned 59% to investors. The monthly dividends yield 25. 5%.
This issue was written with the assistance of a limited language model LLM. It has been vetted and edited by the Investors Alley editorial team. Analysis of the investment opportunities presented above is written by Tim Plaehn.
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