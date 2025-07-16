These Three Bitcoin ETFs Pack On The Assets

After receiving SEC approval, Bitcoin ETFs, as well as other cryptocurrency ETFs, were first launched in January 2024, just over a year ago. As of the end of June, assets in Bitcoin funds reached $131 billion.

The ETF database that I use as a starting point for my various ETF investing newsletters currently lists 25 Bitcoin ETFs. The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is by far the largest, with assets of $75.8 billion. The ETF Database list does not include the even newer batch of covered call strategy ETFs with Bitcoin as the underlying asset.

The first two Bitcoin-focused covered-call ETFs—the Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) and the Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC)—launched in January 2024.

I like and recommend Bitcoin covered call ETFs because they allow you to earn excellent yields and also take advantage of Bitcoin’s volatility, adding shares on the dips. Throughout 2025, Bitcoin has traded between $76,000 and $111,000.

For most of the last year and a half, YBTC and MAXI have had the Bitcoin option strategy market to themselves. It was good to see Amplify ETFs launch two new Bitcoin-focused ETFs at the end of April. Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF (BAGY) and Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF (BITY) will sell weekly options to generate income. The funds own IBIT and use synthetic long positions with options as the underlying assets.

I like having two Bitcoin-focused ETFs in the ETF Income Edge portfolio. The best part is that you don’t need to trade options (the fund managers take care of that) and you don’t need hold any Bitcoin, yet you still get mouth-watering double digits yields. I constantly compare the results of different ETFs to ensure subscribers receive the best performance, along with excellent dividend yields.