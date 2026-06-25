The Truth About Becoming a Better Investor

I recently listened to a podcast featuring investment analyst Cecilia Bosman of Skerryvore Asset Management. The conversation focused on women in the investment industry and explored issues ranging from representation and confidence to the barriers that can make investing and finance feel inaccessible.



This moment specifically stood out to me:

As for why there aren’t more of us, I think it starts with role models. If you don’t see women doing this job, it’s hard to picture yourself in it, and that feeds directly into confidence. Women are far less likely to put themselves forward for a role unless they think they tick every single box. There’s also this misconception about what the job actually requires. Being an analyst is fundamentally about curiosity, asking questions, challenging assumptions, enjoying debate. Those aren’t male traits; they’re human traits. And honestly, I’d argue that the more varied the perspectives are around the table, the better the research is and the better the client outcomes.

While Bosman was specifically discussing women in the investment industry, I found myself reflecting on her broader point about confidence and misconceptions. Her observation that the profession is built on curiosity, questioning assumptions, and thoughtful debate challenges the idea that investing is reserved for people with specialized backgrounds or credentials.

I think that observation extends beyond the investment industry itself.

Over the years, I have met countless people who assumed they were not qualified to invest or trade because they lacked a financial background. Many believed they needed more education, more experience, or more access to information that everyone else seemed to have.

In my experience, one of the biggest challenges is not intelligence, but uncertainty.

Markets generate an overwhelming amount of information every day. Investors are forced to sort through news, opinions, forecasts, and emotions while trying to make sound decisions. The process can feel inaccessible, especially for someone just getting started.

That challenge is one of the reasons I developed each of my volatility indicators.

The goal was never to create a shortcut or a prediction machine. The goal was to create a consistent framework that could help investors interpret market conditions through a common lens. Whether someone is managing a large portfolio or placing their first trade, the underlying information should be available to everyone, through the same means.

Good investing will always require judgment. No indicator can replace that. But the right tools can help investors navigate uncertainty with greater confidence.

This was my takeaway from Bosman’s interview: accessibility is not just about inviting people into the conversation. It is about helping them participate with confidence.