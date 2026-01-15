The Strange Market Reaction To The Santa Rally Ending

Seasonal patterns are useful only when they provide context. Once the window closes, the focus shifts away from the narrative and toward what the market actually delivered. That is where clarity begins.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote about the Santa Claus Rally and its place in market history. Now that the seasonal window has closed, it is worth looking at how this year’s rally actually played out.

For several hours on January 5, it appeared the Santa Claus Rally might finally materialize. By the day’s close, however, Santa once again failed to appear. For the third consecutive year, the seasonal window ended without a positive result for the S&P 500.

From its close of 6,909.79 on December 23, 2025 through its close of 6,902.05 on January 5, 2026, the S&P 500 declined 0.11%, making this year’s Santa Claus Rally officially negative. At the same time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 percent over the same period and recorded a new all-time high, underscoring a familiar condition: strength at the surface alongside uneven participation underneath.

As defined in the Stock Trader’s Almanac, the Santa Claus Rally refers to the tendency for the S&P 500 to rise during the final five trading days of December and the first two trading days of January. Since 1950, this window has averaged a gain of 1.3%. The pattern was first identified and published by Yale Hirsch in the 1973 edition of the Almanac.

Historically, the absence of a rally has preceded a wide range of outcomes. In 2000, a 4% decline during the Santa period came ahead of the bursting of the technology bubble. In 2008, a 2.5% loss preceded the second-worst bear market in history. Other down Santa periods were followed by flatter market environments, including 1994, 2005, and 2015, as well as the mild bear market that ended in February 2016.

More recent history shows how inconsistent the signal has become. In 2024, early January weakness was quickly absorbed, and the S&P 500 went on to post its second straight annual gain of more than 20%. By contrast, in 2025, the absence of Santa preceded a tariff-induced selloff that pushed the S&P 500 down 18.9% from its February closing high to its April 8 closing low.

Across the full record, there have been 17 negative Santa Claus Rally periods since 1950. Twelve of those years ultimately finished higher and five finished lower, with an average gain of 6.7% following a down Santa window. As Yale Hirsch famously observed, “If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall.”

What makes this year worth examining more closely is not the seasonal outcome itself, but how the market behaved around it. When widely expected patterns fail quietly, positioning often adjusts gradually rather than all at once. Risk tends to redistribute, leadership rotates, and volatility can persist beneath stable index levels. These shifts are subtle, but they are visible in the data.

The most revealing information often emerges after the narrative fades. Once the calendar releases its grip on expectations, price and volatility reflect how participants are responding to uncertainty. That response matters far more than whether a seasonal average was met.

The Santa Claus Rally is now behind us. The data will continue to update, and opportunity lies in reading it as it develops, not in revisiting the story that preceded it.