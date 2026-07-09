The Simple Strategy Behind 7 Winning Trades

June was another encouraging month for the US Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR). Every trade opened during the month finished with a gain. One position closed on July 1, but it was opened in June and is included because it was generated from a June signal.



Here are the completed trades:

Name Symbol Gain Colliers International Group Inc CIGI 1.98% Insmed Inc INSM 1.89% NextEra Energy Inc NEE 1.72% CG Oncology Inc CGON 6.31% CNX Resources Corp CNX 3.43% New Oriental Education & Tech Grp EDU 2.44% Tradeweb Markets Inc TW 3.88%

Combined, these trades produced a gain of approximately 22%.

These are not the types of trades that make headlines, but that has never been the goal. Our indicator is designed to identify high probability opportunities, capture shorter term gains, and move on to the next setup. Over time, those gains can compound into meaningful returns.

Would I like to see more trades? Absolutely. More qualifying setups mean more opportunities to put capital to work. We have started to see trade activity increase, and I am optimistic that trend will continue as we move into July.

What continues to reinforce my confidence is that our indicator has proven it can identify opportunities in a variety of market environments.

We are not trying to predict the next headline or guess where the market will be next month. We simply wait for qualified signals and act when they appear.

Success in the market rarely comes from one extraordinary trade. More often, it comes from making sound decisions consistently and allowing time to work in your favor.

Good Trading,

Amber Hestla