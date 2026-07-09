The Simple Strategy Behind 7 Winning Trades

Investing Strategies, Market Analysis, Risk Management, Short-Term Trading, Volatility
by Amber Hestla

June was another encouraging month for the US Global Technology and Aerospace & Defense ETF (WAR). Every trade opened during the month finished with a gain. One position closed on July 1, but it was opened in June and is included because it was generated from a June signal.

Young business man looking out windows in office

Here are the completed trades:

NameSymbolGain
Colliers International Group IncCIGI1.98%
Insmed IncINSM1.89%
NextEra Energy IncNEE1.72%
CG Oncology IncCGON6.31%
CNX Resources CorpCNX3.43%
New Oriental Education & Tech GrpEDU2.44%
Tradeweb Markets IncTW3.88%

Combined, these trades produced a gain of approximately 22%.

These are not the types of trades that make headlines, but that has never been the goal. Our indicator is designed to identify high probability opportunities, capture shorter term gains, and move on to the next setup. Over time, those gains can compound into meaningful returns.

Would I like to see more trades? Absolutely. More qualifying setups mean more opportunities to put capital to work. We have started to see trade activity increase, and I am optimistic that trend will continue as we move into July.

What continues to reinforce my confidence is that our indicator has proven it can identify opportunities in a variety of market environments.

We are not trying to predict the next headline or guess where the market will be next month. We simply wait for qualified signals and act when they appear.

Success in the market rarely comes from one extraordinary trade. More often, it comes from making sound decisions consistently and allowing time to work in your favor.

Good Trading,
Amber Hestla

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Author: Amber HestlaAmber Hestla is the Lead Investment Strategist for Investors Alley’s Wealth Acceleration newsletters, including Wealth Acceleration Report and Wealth Acceleration Trader. She brings a distinctive approach to financial markets, drawing on data analysis skills honed during her military deployments and intelligence training to make calculated, low-risk trades. Amber’s dedication to risk management began early in her career, working undercover and handling high-stakes decisions. Now, in the world of trading, she considers risk management the foundation of long-term success. Amber’s insights and research have been featured in major trading publications, including the Market Technicians Association newsletter, Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities, Stocks, Futures and Options, and Shares, a weekly trading magazine in the United Kingdom. Her contributions to the field of technical analysis were recognized with the prestigious Charles H. Dow Award in 2015 for her original research that advanced the understanding of market behavior.