The New Global Investing Reality

One thing I have been thinking about lately is how many investors still view the global economy through assumptions that were formed years ago.

For decades, the United States, Europe, and Japan were responsible for most global economic growth. Today, a growing share of that growth comes from Asia. Not just Japan, but also China, India, and several Southeast Asian economies continue to expand at a pace that is reshaping the global landscape.

That does not mean every investment in those regions will be successful, nor does it diminish the importance of the United States to the global economy. It simply reflects the reality that economic growth is becoming more broadly distributed across the world.

Markets often struggle with these types of transitions. Investors become comfortable with familiar narratives and familiar leaders. When those assumptions begin to change, it can take years for expectations to catch up with reality.

History shows that economic leadership is not permanent. Different countries, industries, and sectors rise and fall over time. Investors who assume tomorrow will look exactly like yesterday can find themselves overlooking important developments.

I think it is worth paying attention to where growth is occurring, even when it falls outside the areas receiving the most media attention. The world economy continues to evolve, and markets will continue to adapt.

Fortunately, our approach is not built around forecasting which economy will grow the fastest or which sector will capture the market’s attention next. Those trends evolve over time and we often only recognize them in hindsight. What tends to be far more durable is the role that human behavior plays in financial markets.

Regardless of where growth occurs, investors continue to grapple with uncertainty, react emotionally to changing conditions, and periodically push prices away from underlying reality. That dynamic remains central to how our indicator identifies opportunity.

This month, the indicator has identified all winning trades in both of my trading services. I am proud of that.