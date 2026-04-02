The Hidden Edge in Market Crises

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, I find myself thinking about a name that rarely appears in discussions of financial history: Hetty Green. Her story is worth revisiting because it illustrates a practical lesson about how wealth is built during periods of financial stress, a lesson that becomes particularly clear when we look at her actions during the Panic of 1907.

The Panic of 1907 was one of the most severe financial crises of the early twentieth century. Banks were failing, credit markets froze, and confidence deteriorated rapidly as prices declined across the market.

During that period, Jesse Livermore, who later became one of the most famous traders in American financial history, reportedly made several million dollars by shorting stocks as the market collapsed. At the same time, J.P. Morgan and other leading financiers organized emergency lending among banks in an effort to stabilize the financial system.

Livermore later became a legendary figure on Wall Street, and his life inspired the well-known book Reminiscences of a Stock Operator by Edwin Lefèvre. Livermmore’s trading philosophy emphasized momentum, large positions, and the willingness to follow price trends rather than traditional fundamental analysis. That approach produced several remarkable gains during his career.

Less frequently mentioned is that Livermore also declared bankruptcy three different times. The scale of his trading positions meant that when markets moved against him, the losses could be just as dramatic as his gains.

Hetty Green approached the market from a very different perspective during the Panic. Rather than speculating on falling prices, she focused on providing liquidity when it was most scarce. Green had built substantial wealth by maintaining a conservative investment approach and preserving large reserves of capital. During the Panic of 1907, that liquidity allowed her to lend money to banks and municipalities that could no longer obtain financing through normal credit channels.

Historical accounts indicate that wealthy private lenders such as Green were consulted by prominent financial figures, including individuals within J.P. Morgan’s network, when capital became scarce. Her position was straightforward: when markets become unstable and credit disappears, capital itself becomes the most valuable asset in the system.

I think about Hetty Green often because my own approach to markets reflects a similar philosophy. My focus is not on chasing dramatic price movements but on identifying opportunities that volatility creates, while maintaining strict attention to risk management.

The contrast between Jesse Livermore and Hetty Green highlights two very different ways of approaching markets. Livermore’s story reflects the excitement associated with speculative trading, while Green’s example demonstrates the long-term advantages of maintaining liquidity, discipline, and patience when volatility disrupts the financial system.

More than a century later, markets continue to reward those same principles. Investors who maintain flexibility and capital during periods of instability are often in the strongest position to act when others are forced to react.

Hetty Green understood that dynamic long before it became a common topic in modern market commentary, even if her name rarely appears in the stories Wall Street prefers to tell.