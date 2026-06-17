SpaceX May Be the Biggest Opportunity Yet

I am writing this a few days before the IPO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., better known as SpaceX (SPCX). It will be published on the Investors Alley website a few days after the IPO. I’m interested to see how investors and markets respond to the IPO.

I plan to buy some SPCX shares on the IPO date or within the first few days of trading. The IPO price was set at $135 per share. I expect the share price will pop higher, but I hope to get a few shares for less than $200. This initial buy will be a starter position. I intend to accumulate additional SPCX shares over time. History shows that for any new stock, there will be opportunities to pick up shares “on sale” down the road.

Life with the brokerage firms will get back to normal. I have a subscriber who has been trying all week to contact Schwab to ask a question about his retirement plan. He has been put on what seems to be permanent phone hold and has not been able to reach a representative. That is not the usual experience with Schwab, where it is usually easy to quickly talk to a rep. I think the phone log jam is due to investors with SpaceX IPO questions.

As an investment, SpaceX could become the greatest, largest, and most valuable stock of all time. The company’s market is outer space. Think about that. In 2025, SpaceX had 170 launches—more than the rest of the world combined. The company launches rockets, on average, every other day.

Along with accumulating SPCX shares, I will look for an SPCX-covered call exchange-traded fund. I am sure that YieldMax and Kurv will quickly launch this type of ETF. These types of funds let you earn cash income from stocks that pay little or no dividends.

My SpaceX investments will mirror what I do with gold and silver. I own the metals through an account with OneGold.com. I also accumulate shares of the gold- and silver-covered call ETFs I recommend in my newsletter services. The nice yields make it easier to navigate the ups and downs of the metal prices. For example, the Kurv Silver Enhanced Income ETF (KSLV) currently yields 26.67%.

I want to set up my SPCX investments similarly, both owning shares as well as a single-stock covered call ETF.