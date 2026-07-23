Sell These 3 High-Yield Funds Before They Destroy Your Portfolio

A triple-digit yield is not always the same as a good investment. The best income ETFs produce dependable cash flow while protecting your principal over time. The worst often do the opposite, paying eye-popping distributions as their share prices steadily erode.

That’s why for many more conservative investors – particularly those investing for retirement – it’s good to avoid option-income funds built around highly volatile, speculative stocks. They generate enormous option premiums because their underlying holdings experience extreme price swings. Those same swings can devastate investors who depend on stable retirement income.

Three funds stand out as poor choices.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) has fallen roughly 33% year to date while still advertising a distribution rate above 80%. The fund is tied to Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), making it effectively a leveraged Bitcoin proxy. The volatility creates huge option premiums, but it also produces dramatic net asset value (NAV) declines that distributions often fail to offset.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is down about 27% year to date despite carrying a distribution rate well into the triple digits. Because it’s built around Coinbase, investors are exposed to one of the market’s most volatile large-cap stocks. That makes it an unsuitable foundation for a conservative income portfolio.

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is even riskier. It offers 2x daily leveraged exposure to Strategy and explicitly warns that it is intended only for knowledgeable investors who actively monitor their portfolios. It is not appropriate for long-term income investors, pays essentially no meaningful yield, and can lose substantial value in very short periods.

The lesson is simple. Don’t let a headline yield distract you from the investment underneath. For conservative income investors, preserving capital should always come before chasing the biggest distribution.