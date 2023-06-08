It Doesn’t Get Better Than Stealing Investing Ideas From Pirates – Especially From This One

Today I want to continue with our pirate theme from Tuesday. While I do love the Pirates of the Caribbean – both the movies and the ride – I love the Pirates of the Financial Markets even more.

I have made enormous amounts of money over the years tracking the filings and research from activist funds and private equity forms. Not only is there valuable macro information about markets and the economy in the buying and selling of the pirates, they are also really good stock pickers.

Stealing from the pirates has been wildly profitable.

There is a recent filing from one of the more aggressive and successful activist investors that is going to lead to an interesting struggle for control. This particular activist was trained by one of the original Corporate Raiders and is not one to back down from a fight.

I also reinforce two important takeaways from the activity of these pirate investors that can not only help you make money but help protect your cash from an overvalued market and rising inflation.