Is This Tiny Automobile Stock Set For A Rebound?

Options block trades can be enlightening sources of information, especially when they occur in tiny stocks. Vroom (VRM) is a digital automobile dealership that has struggled mightily this year, down a whopping 85% year-to-date. The company is dealing with high costs and low margins. The options on VRM typically trade about 10,000 lots per day on average. So, when I came across a 35,000-lot call purchase last week, it definitely caught my eye. It could be a bullish position for the upcoming May earnings release.