Is This Tiny Automobile Stock Set For A Rebound?

Automobiles, Options, Volatility
by Jay Soloff

Options block trades can be enlightening sources of information, especially when they occur in tiny stocks.  Vroom (VRM) is a digital automobile dealership that has struggled mightily this year, down a whopping 85% year-to-date.  The company is dealing with high costs and low margins.  The options on VRM typically trade about 10,000 lots per day on average.  So, when I came across a 35,000-lot call purchase last week, it definitely caught my eye.  It could be a bullish position for the upcoming May earnings release.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.