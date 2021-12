Market volatility has been at its highest since February. Small cap stocks have been particularly volatile lately. Keep in mind, small caps tend to get sold early when there is a flight to quality. The popular small cap stock ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) dropped from a 52-week high near $245 all the way down to $215 in about a month. Once strategist’s large covered call trade last week suggests that the ETF may stay in that range through February, but also could be set to rebound.