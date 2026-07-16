How One Investor Turned Market Panic Into a Fortune

***This article was previously published on June 11th.

I’ve mentioned Hetty Green countless times over the years. Most contemporary investors know her as the richest woman in America, or as an early practitioner of value investing.

Many investors also remember Green for what she bought. The more interesting story is how she positioned herself before she bought it.

Green spent much of her career preparing for periods when capital would become scarce. She accumulated cash while opportunities were limited, avoided margin debt, and waited for moments when other investors were forced to act. When financial panics arrived, she was often one of the few people with both liquidity and the willingness to deploy it.

That approach developed early. As a child, Green read financial newspapers and business reports aloud to her father and grandfather. By her own account, those sessions introduced her to stocks, bonds, market fluctuations, and the behavior of investors. Long before she managed substantial capital herself, she was studying the relationship between money, business, and human behavior.

Following the Civil War, Green purchased U.S. government bonds that many investors avoided because of uncertainty surrounding repayment. She reached a different conclusion, believing the government had strong incentives to preserve its creditworthiness and honor its obligations. When confidence returned, the bonds recovered sharply in value.

Green approached railroad investments the same way. During a period when British investors were enthusiastically buying American railroad securities, Green focused on understanding exactly what she owned. According to the source material, she refused to purchase securities she could not properly evaluate. While many investors were attracted by expansion stories and optimistic projections, Green concentrated on the underlying business and the value of the asset itself.

Her refusal to use margin debt may have been even more important than her investment selections. Many fortunes during the Gilded Age were built on borrowed money. Many others disappeared the same way. Green purchased investments outright and maintained the flexibility to make decisions on her own timetable. She understood that leverage can transform a temporary decline into a permanent loss when investors lose control of the timing of their sale.

The Panic of 1907 revealed the practical benefit of that philosophy. The source describes Green raising cash before the crisis and becoming increasingly concerned about financial conditions. When the panic arrived, she was in a position to provide financing while others were searching for it. She extended loans to businesses, investors, and the New York City government during one of the most severe financial disruptions in American history.

Most discussions of investing focus on identifying opportunities. Green’s career focused on something equally important: maintaining the ability to act when those opportunities appear.

I can say with confidence that we will have that ability because our approach is built around a strict set of rules. We do not chase every market move, and we do not need to predict every turn. We simply follow our process and wait for conditions that align with our strategy.

More than a century later, markets look very different. Information travels instantly, trading is electronic, and entire industries can emerge in a matter of years.

Yet the forces that drive market behavior remain remarkably familiar.