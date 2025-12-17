Get Double Digit Dividends As Silver Breaks Out

Silver, the precious metal, has gained over 100% this year, starting under $30 per ounce and now trading above $60. It took sustained effort for silver to finally crack the $60 level after breaking $50 in early October, climbing into the high $50s by late November, and repeatedly testing resistance. That ceiling gave way on December 9, and as I write this, silver is priced at $60.76 on OneGold.com. What was once stubborn resistance may now be the floor for the next move higher, potentially much higher.

Where to next for silver? The financial news is full of forecasts of $80 silver, $100 silver, and even higher.



Whatever the predictions, the fundamentals for silver remain strong. Silver production occurs mainly as an added product from other types of mining. Silver is also an industrial metal, so most of the output gets consumed in manufacturing processes. According to Grok, the 2025 silver deficit will be 117.7 million ounces.

For my investment services, I focus on and recommend only dividend-paying investments. Fortunately, there are option strategy ETFs that give you exposure to almost any asset type and generate dividends from covered calls or other option strategies.

Here are a couple of funds that let you play silver and earn a great income. One is an established fund, and the other is very new:

UBS operates the ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETNs (SLVO). The fund returns are linked to the Nasdaq Silver FLOWSTM 106 Index. The index reflects the returns from selling 6% out-of-the-money call options on the iShares Silver Trust (SLV). SLVO pays monthly dividends, and UBS shows an expected current yield of 27.82%.

The Amplify SILJ Covered Call ETF (SLJY) launched on August 19, 2025. SLJY uses the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) as the portfolio assets. Call options are sold to target an annual yield of 18%. Dividends are paid monthly.

If you are interested in other ETFs that pay excellent yields and give you investment exposure to a wide range of assets, check out our ETF Income Edge newsletter.