Follow the Numbers to These Small Caps and Fixed Income Stocks

Today, I want to follow up on yesterday’s suggestion to follow the numbers.
The numbers are clearly telling us that we need to be involved in small-cap stocks and fixed income.
The numbers (and common sense) also tell us that tech stocks and the indexes cannot keep going at the current pace forever.
Follow the numbers to meet your investing goals – here’s how…
