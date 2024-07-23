Trade of the Week: NKLA

Trade of the Week
by Jay Soloff
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on premium electric vehicle company, Nikola (NKLA). 

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. NKLA has been seeing some buying action lately as the company has been performing better than expected.

The additional volatility has made the put premiums attractive for selling.

We sold the 8.5 puts last week and collected about 2% in profits in just two days.

100% Guaranteed MONTHLY INCOME Without Trading

There’s a brand NEW investment paying a 26.2% dividend yield…

With monthly payments!

And it’s NOT a single stock — and you do NOT have to trade options.

You can get in now and collect the next MASSIVE dividend soon…

Get in here before the next BIG payout

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay is also the editor for 48-Hour Income, Options Insiders, and co-editor of Weekly Income Accelerator and POWR Income with Tim Plaehn. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.
Subscribe to all of Jay Soloff’s free trading research