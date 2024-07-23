Trade of the Week: NKLA

Last week, in my 48-Hour Income service, we sold a cash-secured put on premium electric vehicle company, Nikola (NKLA).

In 48-Hour Income, the goal of the service is to generate 1% to 3% returns per week by selling 2-day puts in certain stocks. NKLA has been seeing some buying action lately as the company has been performing better than expected.

The additional volatility has made the put premiums attractive for selling.

We sold the 8.5 puts last week and collected about 2% in profits in just two days.