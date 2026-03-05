Focus on Profits From Rotation Without Predicting Market Winners

Paradigms shape how we interpret markets. Traders and long-term investors operate under very different ones, and I find trading paradigms are easier for me to understand.

Long-term investors believe they can identify future leaders. In the 1980s, they bet on Commodore as personal computers reshaped the world. In the 1990s, they backed Motorola. Later, many were convinced BlackBerry would dominate smartphones. Technology advanced. Leadership changed.

There are always profitable trades during technological revolutions. But predicting the ultimate winner requires deep technical insight, access to management realities, and accurate forecasts of consumer behavior. Most individuals cannot reliably possess all of that information.

Traders operate differently.

We do not need to know which company will dominate the next decade. We recognize that capital flows into themes, stretches valuations, rotates elsewhere, and repeats. We participate in movement rather than predicting endpoints.

Investors are taught to study financial statements and search for value in strong companies. The problem is that “value” and “strong” are subjective terms. Many watch stocks fall fifty or even eighty percent while defending the story they’ve bought into. Narrative replaces measurement.

Under the trading paradigms, price behavior matters more than narrative. A stock advancing with structure is constructive. A stock breaking down is not. Our responsibility is not to defend a company. It is to protect and grow our capital.

This mindset is especially important in the current environment.

The economy is slowing, but it is not collapsing. Growth continues, supported by productivity and capital investment, even as job creation weakens. The Federal Reserve is no longer tightening aggressively, yet it is not clearly cutting rates, either. Inflation has eased at the headline level but remains uneven beneath the surface. Stability has replaced acceleration.

In that setting, major indices can appear calm while meaningful movement unfolds underneath. Dispersion has widened. The gap between strong and weak stocks has expanded. Leadership rotates quickly as capital shifts between themes.

When dispersion rises, emotional extremes concentrate in individual names. Those extremes distort price relative to structure. Volatility expands in pockets even when the broader index remains steady.

That is where ITV operates.

Most sentiment tools measure what investors say. ITV measures what they do. It identifies extreme greed and fear expressed through price action. When enthusiasm pushes price beyond structure, probability shifts. When emotion begins to normalize, opportunity emerges.

That signal is not tied to one instrument. We apply it to both stock trades and options trades in our weekly services. The vehicle may differ, but the measurement does not. The advantage comes from recognizing when emotion has created a measurable imbalance and acting with discipline when structure begins to reassert itself.

Each stock expresses emotion differently. Some moves exhaust quickly. Others extend. ITV incorporates both sentiment and time because emotional expansions do not last indefinitely.

The focus remains short term by design. Risk is more manageable. Acting quickly when conditions change preserves capital and allows compounding to continue across cycles.

Technology will evolve. Leaders will change. Narratives will rotate. The process remains the same.

We measure behavior. We manage risk. We act when probability shifts.

That is the trading paradigm.

That is ITV.