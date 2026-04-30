Experience Is the Real Edge in Markets

We’ve all heard the old saying, “experience is the best teacher.”

It sticks with me, even if I didn’t always appreciate it. Like most people, I wanted to skip ahead. I wanted the results, without the repetition.

But experience doesn’t work that way.

These days, we live in a world where information is everywhere. You can watch someone trade live, read endless threads about strategies, and listen to experts explain exactly what they would do in any situation. It creates the illusion that understanding is the same as experience.

It isn’t.

You can watch a hundred videos on trading, but that doesn’t prepare you for the moment when a position moves against you. It doesn’t prepare you for the hesitation, the second-guessing, or the urge to react when nothing in your plan has actually changed.

That only comes from experience.

The challenge, especially in the market, is that experience can be expensive. Early mistakes often come with real losses, and those losses tend to shape behavior in ways that are hard to undo.

Over time, I realized there was a way to learn faster without paying for every lesson myself. I call it “OPE”—short for “other people’s experience.”

Early in my career, I spent a great deal of time talking to traders who had already been through multiple market cycles. They had seen panic, euphoria, and everything in between. More importantly, they had learned how to operate through it.

One idea came up again and again. The best traders were not focused on being right; they were focused on managing behavior—both their own and the market’s.

They understood something that most people miss. Markets are not driven by perfect information. They are driven by how people react to information.

That insight changed how I approached trading.

Instead of trying to predict outcomes, I started paying attention to reactions. When did people become uncomfortable? When did they become overly confident? When did behavior begin to shift?

That is what led me to focus on volatility as I built my indicator.

Volatility is not just movement. It is a reflection of emotion. When it expands, fear is increasing. When it begins to contract, fear is fading and behavior starts to normalize.

The indicator is not designed to forecast headlines or anticipate events. It is designed to identify when emotion has reached an extreme and is beginning to reverse. That is often when the best short- term opportunities appear.

Experience is still the best teacher. But it does not have to come from trial and error alone. You can learn from the patterns that repeat, from the behavior that never changes, and from the data that captures both.

That is the experience I rely on every day.