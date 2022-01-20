Check Out This Trade in the Mining Space

This week, I’m watching an ETF in the mining space.
For the past year, it’s been basing after breaking out of a multi-year resistance point.
I believe we could see nice upside in it within the next few months.
As the markets as a whole are in turmoil… mining stocks are an interesting place to look as big money moves out of tech stocks.
