Bitcoin’s March to $100,000: Can You Profit Without Trading Crypto?

Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, ETFs, High-Yield Investments
by Tim Plaehn
Bitcoin recently exploded from the $55,000-to-$65,000 trading range it had been in for months. As I write this, Bitcoin trades at $88,000, and it seems destined to crack the magical $100,000 level.

I have long been a Bitcoin skeptic, but some new ETFs in the market have me all in to join the run to $100,000 and beyond.

Bitcoin is unique because there are no fundamentals to give investors an idea about potential value. It’s all supply and demand, with a belief that that shortages will push the price ever higher. However, in reality, Bitcoin has been—and will continue to be—highly volatile. Here is a five-year price chart. Ski resorts wish they had slopes like that.

There is a new class of ETFs that uses option strategies to allow investors exposure to many asset classes and earn really attractive dividend yields at the same time. This now includes Bitcoin-covered call ETFs.

I currently track three Bitcoin-covered call ETFs with yields ranging from 23% to 62% and am always on the lookout for new opportunities.

Even if you’re not a crypto trader there’s still a away to profit from Bitcoin’s march toward $100,000.

This Bitcoin ETF Yields 52% And Pays Out in 2 Weeks

Imagine waking up at the end of each month to find an extra $492.25 deposited directly into your account. That's $5,907 per year in pure passive income. Enough to cover half the average American's annual grocery bill or a dream vacation. That's how much you could be looking at by the end of the month if you act by next Tuesday.

Click here for how to get the name and ticker of this bitcoin winner.

 

