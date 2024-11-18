Bitcoin’s March to $100,000: Can You Profit Without Trading Crypto?

Bitcoin recently exploded from the $55,000-to-$65,000 trading range it had been in for months. As I write this, Bitcoin trades at $88,000, and it seems destined to crack the magical $100,000 level.





I have long been a Bitcoin skeptic, but some new ETFs in the market have me all in to join the run to $100,000 and beyond.

Bitcoin is unique because there are no fundamentals to give investors an idea about potential value. It’s all supply and demand, with a belief that that shortages will push the price ever higher. However, in reality, Bitcoin has been—and will continue to be—highly volatile. Here is a five-year price chart. Ski resorts wish they had slopes like that.

There is a new class of ETFs that uses option strategies to allow investors exposure to many asset classes and earn really attractive dividend yields at the same time. This now includes Bitcoin-covered call ETFs.

I currently track three Bitcoin-covered call ETFs with yields ranging from 23% to 62% and am always on the lookout for new opportunities.

Even if you’re not a crypto trader there’s still a away to profit from Bitcoin’s march toward $100,000.