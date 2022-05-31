A Cheap Way To Hedge Stock Market Risk

Dividend Investing, ETFs
by Jay Soloff

Options are commonly used as hedging instruments, especially options on indexes and ETFs.  The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) is a popular asset allocation ETF which invests in stocks in developed countries ex US.  As such, it makes for a good product to hedge with (using options), since it tracks the global equities market fairly closely. A fund or institutional trader recently purchased a massive put spread on EFA which expires in July. 

Have You Downloaded Your Copy of the "Beginner's Options Guide"?

If not, here's your chance to save it to your computer while it's still free. That way you will never have to pay for it again in the future.

This guide will get you placing winning trades without you needing to spend hundreds of hours studying.

In fact, you can place your first trade today after reading my "Beginner's Guide" to trading options.

Click here for your copy.

 

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.