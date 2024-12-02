The Secret to Stable, High-Yield Monthly Income

Dividend Growth, High-Yield Investments, Income Investing, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), REITs
by Tim Plaehn
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research

Since the pandemic, Rithm Capital (RITM) has dramatically expanded its business operations; it now functions as a global asset manager. But, the market continues to price RITM as if it were still a narrowly focused finance REIT.

Man pointing arrows in an upward direction.

Over the last few years, Rithm has expanded its business to offer a wide range of finance and lending solutions. This chart from the third quarter earnings presentation shows the range of services the company now offers.

The two middle columns tell the tale of Rithm’s business diversity. The growth in products and strategies has produced growing profits. Earnings available for distribution per share have grown by 60% since 2021. Over the last four quarters, Rithm generated distributable earnings of $2.00 per share.

RITM shares have traded in a $9.00 to $12.00 range for the last three-plus years. As noted earlier, earnings grew by 60% over that period, and the book value increased from $11.50 to $12.50 per share. The $2.00 per share in distributable earnings and the current $11.00 share price mean that RITM trades for just five-and-a-half-times earnings and at a 12% discount to book value.

Rithm has paid the current $1.00-per-share annual dividend since the third quarter of 2021, and the current yield is an attractive 9%. I know investors are disappointed that the company has not increased its dividend to match the growth in distributable income, and that might be one cause for the stagnated share price.

Still, even without growing the dividend, Rithm Capital should trade at a premium to book value, not a discount. I believe RITM could be a $15.00 stock within the next year.

Why is Amazon suddenly paying 39.70%?

Something big is happening with Amazon stock...

While most investors collect ZERO dividends from Amazon...

A small group just discovered a “backdoor” way to collect yields up to 39.70%!

And here’s the really strange part:

It’s completely legal...

It\’s surprisingly simple...

Yet most financial advisors have no clue it exists

Click here to see this breakthrough before everyone else.

 

Author: Tim PlaehnTim is the lead investment research analyst for income and dividend investing at Investors Alley. He is the editor for The Dividend Hunter, an investment advisory focused on creating a high-yield income stream and it's companion service The Dividend Hunter Insiders, Weekly Income Accelerator, a covered call trading service, and for investors looking for long-term total returns from their income investments using stocks with ever-growing dividend payments, he offers Monthly Dividend Multiplier. He co-edits POWR Income with Jay Soloff. Prior to his work with Investors Alley, Tim was a stock broker, a Certified Financial Planner, and F-16 Fighter pilot and instructor with the United States Air Force. During his time in the service he was stationed at various military locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Tim graduated from the United States Air Force Academy with a degree in mathematics. In his free time he tours the United States parks, campgrounds, and wilderness areas in his travel trailer.
Subscribe to all of Tim Plaehn’s free investing research