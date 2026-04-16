Why Fear Alone Won’t Make You Money

If you have followed my work for any length of time, you have become familiar with Hetty Green. When I first began writing about her, she was largely absent from mainstream investment conversations. That has started to change. Her name appears more frequently, but the explanation for her success remains incomplete.

My work is grounded in continuous research, with a focus on ideas that hold up across both historical observation and quantitative testing.

A recent review of The American Women’s Almanac: 500 Years of Making History reinforced a conclusion I have reached through years of studying market behavior: the principles behind Hetty Green’s results align with what modern data now confirms.

Hetty Green operated as a disciplined allocator of capital, independently managing positions across stocks, bonds, and real estate. Beginning with an inheritance of approximately $6 million, she compounded that capital into a fortune estimated near $100 million. Her development was structured early. By her teenage years, she was managing accounts and making financial decisions with direct responsibility for outcomes.

Green’s description of her own strategy is often quoted and rarely examined: she bought when assets were unwanted and sold when demand became extreme. This is commonly reduced to a statement about valuation. It is more accurately understood as an observation about behavior. Markets move through periods of emotional imbalance, not static measures of worth.

A common assumption is that opportunity appears at the point of maximum fear. However, my 2015 Charles H. Dow Award-winning research, demonstrated that volatility, often referred to as the market’s “fear gauge,” provides little actionable information at its peak. Extremes are only identifiable in hindsight, and market lows frequently occur well after those conditions have formed.

More consistent results emerge after those extremes begin to resolve. As volatility declines and conditions stabilize, capital can be deployed with greater reliability.

Hetty Green operated within this structure, without the benefit of formal indicators. During the Panic of 1907, as credit markets froze and liquidity disappeared, many investors were fully committed to positions they could not exit. Green maintained liquidity. When capital was required, she provided it, including a loan of more than a million dollars to New York City. Her decisions were grounded in observable conditions rather than anticipation.

What Green identified through experience can now be measured. In my research, a buy signal is generated when volatility declines below its average, indicating that extreme conditions are subsiding. Historical testing shows that this phase produces stronger outcomes than attempts to act during peak volatility .

Her investment activity reflects the same structure. She acted after stress had reached its limit and began to unwind.

Much of Green’s historical reputation has been shaped by accounts of extreme thrift. She lived modestly and avoided unnecessary expenditures, characteristics often presented as eccentricities. In context, these behaviors reflect capital discipline. By preserving liquidity and limiting unnecessary outflows, she retained the ability to act when others could not.

Her role also differed from that of her contemporaries. She did not build operating businesses or industrial enterprises. Her activities were concentrated entirely on the allocation of capital. Continuous exposure reduces flexibility. Selective participation preserves it.

Green’s results were driven by recognizing when periods of extreme pressure began to reverse. Markets reward participation during those transitions, not during the extremes themselves.

The tools available to investors have evolved. The underlying structure has not. What Green observed through behavior can now be quantified, tested, and applied systematically.

This is why I continue to write about Hetty Green.

Her story is not simply historical context. It reflects a structure that still defines how markets function. The difference is that what she observed through experience can now be measured, tested, and applied with discipline.