What’s Next for Real Estate Investing, With Sandy Schmid

As you know, real estate is one of my favorite investment vehicles.

So this Independence Day, while you enjoy your beer, food, company, and fireworks, I want to show you what’s next in the real estate market…

And where the profits are.

That’s exactly what you’ll see in today’s in-depth discussion with Sandy Schmid, Director of Acquisitions & Development for Starpoint Properties. Starpoint is a real estate development and investment firm based in Beverly Hills, California, that is very active in both commercial and multifamily real estate markets.

Sandy and I discuss the outlook for various segments of the real estate market from the point of view of a boots-on-the-ground company that is dealing with real estate markets and cycles on a daily basis.

Sandy tells us about some of the legislative and tax developments in the real estate markets and shares his firm’s view of the future of commercial real estate.

Take a look…