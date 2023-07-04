What’s Next for Real Estate Investing, With Sandy Schmid

Investing Strategies, Real Estate
by Tim Melvin
As you know, real estate is one of my favorite investment vehicles.

So this Independence Day, while you enjoy your beer, food, company, and fireworks, I want to show you what’s next in the real estate market…

And where the profits are.

That’s exactly what you’ll see in today’s in-depth discussion with Sandy Schmid, Director of Acquisitions & Development for Starpoint Properties. Starpoint is a real estate development and investment firm based in Beverly Hills, California, that is very active in both commercial and multifamily real estate markets.

Sandy and I discuss the outlook for various segments of the real estate market from the point of view of a boots-on-the-ground company that is dealing with real estate markets and cycles on a daily basis.

Sandy tells us about some of the legislative and tax developments in the real estate markets and shares his firm’s view of the future of commercial real estate.

Take a look…

Author: Tim MelvinTim Melvin is a 30 year plus veteran of financial markets. He uses rigorous quantitative analysis based on the principles used in deep value and private equity styles of investing to help investors compound their wealth using strategies designed to maximize profits and minimize risk. He uses in-depth research efforts to uncover special situation opportunities that can profit regardless of market direction. He has also developed models for building alternative income portfolio that can help individual investors uses income producing portfolios previously available only to individuals. Tim believes that individuals have powerful advantages over institutions but are not taught how to use them. He wants to be the one who help individual investors stop taking entirely too much risk for too little return. Tim is the editor of The 20% Letter, Bank Takeover Letter, Underground Income, and 2023 Turn-Around Project.
