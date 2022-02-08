What’s Next For FB?

Earnings, Options, Unusual Options
by Jay Soloff

Last week, shares of Meta Platforms (FB) plunged after the company reported worse than expected earnings.  In fact, the stock dropped over 26% in one day, the biggest single-day decline in its history.  The company missed on revenues, revenue forecasts, and number of users.  Despite the huge down day, about 61% of the 2 million options that traded that day were calls (which tend to be bullish).  However, way more money was spent on the put contracts that traded.  Some of the put trades may have been cashing in on hedges.

Author: Jay SoloffJay Soloff is the Options Portfolio Manager at Investors Alley. Jay was previously the Chief Options Strategist at Hyperion Financial Group where he was the editor for over six years of several successful options newsletters. Prior to joining the online investment world, Jay was a floor trader and market maker on the CBOE, the world's largest options exchange. His experience includes trading a multi-million dollar options portfolio in equities options as well as serving as a consultant to Wall Street options trading groups. Jay also spent time as a senior analyst at a hedge fund of funds, where he analyzed professional options funds as well as traded option strategies for hedging purposes. All told, Jay has 20 years of options trading experience. He received his undergrad degree in Economics at the University of Illinois - Champaign, and his MBA and Master of Science in Information Management from Arizona State University.